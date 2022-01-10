San Ġwann FC completed their first signing of the winter transfer window when they secured the services of highly-rated goalkeeper Miguel Mifsud.

The 18-year-old is seen as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in Maltese football and can be seen as a great capture for the Challenge League side.

Mifsud arrives at San Ġwann with valuable experience of plying his trade away from our shores. In fact, the young custodian has spent a few seasons in Spain as he was on the books of Cartagena, Leganes and Getafe.

“San Ġwann FC are excited to announce the signing of 18-year-old national goalkeeper Miguel Spiteri,” the Challenge League club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta