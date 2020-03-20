A man involved in a stabbing incident in a San Ġwann apartment early on Thursday has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to grievously injuring his alleged victim.

Karam Ben Arus, a 34-year old Libyan national, was escorted to court on Friday to face charges of grievous bodily harm, breach of peace and recidivism following the violent incident that broke out inside the apartment in St Michael Street.

The incident was first being investigated as a case of attempted homicide, but the police subsequently reduced that charge to one of grievous bodily harm after investigations shed light on the incident.

Prosecuting inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer explained in court that Ben Arus and another man had argued violently sometime between 1.00am and 2.00am on Thursday.

The alleged aggressor had apparently reacted after being hit with a wooden chair, the court was told.

The nature of the injuries suggested that both men were armed with knives when the incident took place. Investigations concerning the alleged victim, who was hospitalised, are still under way.

Ben Arus had subsequently handed himself in to the police after the incident and on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €8,000, an order to sign the bail book three times a week and to abide by a curfew between 10.00pm and 6.00am.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Anna Cordina Zammit were defence counsel.