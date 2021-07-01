Malta U-19 international Andrea Zammit is attracting the interest of a number of clubs and a decision on his future is expected to be taken in the coming weeks.

The Times of Malta can confirm that the San Ġwann forward is being courted by three top Premier League clubs.

However, in the last few days, Zammit has also received the interest of three overseas clubs.

In fact, the Times of Malta can confirm that the player is being courted by clubs from Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

