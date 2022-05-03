In the last couple of seasons, the MFA Women’s League has welcomed two new locations in its football movement.

In the 2020/2021 season, Mtarfa made their debut in the senior women’s league after having already been part of the youth competitions. In the current 2021/2022 campaign, it was the turn of San Ġwann to make their entry at this level after replacing the departing Mosta in all competitive categories – U-16’s, U-20’s and ‘A’ football.

Throughout the past years, San Ġwann has become an established club in nurturing gifted players in men’s football. Their reputation bodes for their future in the women’s game as they will be looking to emulate their teaching process with the young girls as well.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.