The village of San Lawrenz will celebrate the feast of its patron saint on Sunday. On Saturday, eve of the feast, Fr Michael Grima will concelebrate sung mass with the parish clergy at 7.30pm. The Levita Laurentius choir and orchestra will be under the baton of Mariella Spiteri Cefai.

On Sunday, feast day, Masses will be said at 5.30am, 7, 11 and 6pm. Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass with homily at 9am. The choir and the orchestra will be under the direction of Spiteri Cefai.

Solemn vespers will be led by Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo at 6.45pm. La Stella Band will give a concert at the main square at 7.30pm. The procession with the statue of St Lawrence, led by Mgr Refalo and accompanied by the Victory Band, will leave the church at 7.30pm.

On Monday, July 31, the San Lawrenz community will celebrate Jum ta’ Radd il-Ħajr lil Alla. Parish priest Anthony Bajada will lead a concelebrated Mass at 7pm. The Te Deum will be sung.

San Lawrenz village was originally known as Ta’ Ċangura, a personal name or nickname, after which the main street of the village is named. A chapel dedicated to San Lawrenz in the village is documented as early as the late 16th century. San Lawrenz was cut off from Għarb and established a separate parish on March 15, 1893. Dun Salv Portelli, who hailed from the village, was the first parish priest.

Five years before, he and the villagers had set themselves the task to replace the small chapel by a new spacious church. The foundation stone of the present church was laid on October 17, l888, and it was consecrated on September 26, 1897.