The San Lawrenz local council has called for increased security at Dwejra bay after several protected trees were vandalised, the latest in what the council says was a string of abuses.

The council called for increased police presence and the need for CCTV surveillance, which it said it was ready to implement itself if provided with the necessary funding.

It lamented the fact that it did not currently have the funds to properly manage the area, and that its funding had actually been reduced in the last round of allocations.

"In addition to the damage done and the abuses that take place continuously the Council has repeatedly drawn attention to other abuses that take place both during the day and more and more at night," it said.

"The Council therefore urges the authorities concerned to take the necessary steps and even support the Local Council in the care and interest it shows towards this area which forms an important part of the locality of San Lawrenz."