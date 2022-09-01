The August 2022 issue of the annual magazine San Lawrenz, published by the parish of San Lawrenz, provides information about the religious and social life of the community of this small village.

Ten pages are dedicated to the ‘Diary 2021-2022’ of the parish where youth activities are a prominent feature.

Various groups, including the Levita Laurentius choir, St Lawrence Spurs FC, the “Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju” which was born in San Lawrenz, as well as the group of helpers in the organisation of the Pope’s recent visit to Gozo, are given coverage.

The consecration of the parish church 125 years ago, the devotion shown to the reliquary of the head of St Lawrence which was brought to Gozo 25 years ago, the endeavours of the parish to procure from Marseilles the aristic statue of St Lawrence in 1895 and the story of the musical organs of the parish church offer a wealth of information to readers.

However, the interview with the young Apap family – Sandi, Domenic and baby Nicola – is the most interesting piece.

The family met Pope Francis on his recent visit to Gozo and narrated, at Ta’ Pinu parvis, how in their hard experiences and tribulations, they find solace in their deep Christian faith.