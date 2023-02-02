San Pawl Milqi heritage site in Burmarrad will be opened to the public by Heritage Malta on Friday February 10, a public holiday.

The public may visit the site between 10am and 4pm, at the reduced admission fee of €3 for adults.

The re-enactment group Legio X Fretensis, which recreates Roman military and civilian scenes of the 1st century AD, will be exhibiting display items and interacting with the public.

On the eve of the public holiday, Thursday February 9, mass will be celebrated in the site’s chapel at 6pm. Only the chapel will be open at that time.

According to traditional Pauline cult, it was at San Pawl Milqi that Publius, governor of Malta, greeted the Apostle St Paul (hence the word ‘milqi’). However, there is no documented evidence that St Paul was ever at this place.

The site has nonetheless attracted considerable interest from those who have the Pauline cult and tradition at heart.

Archaeologically, the site has significant value. Besides some ancient tombs, it contains extensive remains of a typical Roman villa that was occupied for at least six centuries – from the third century BC to the third century AD.

The remains of several stone remains related to olive pressing indicate the rural aspect of the villa, whereas traces of fine painted wall decorations bear witness to the area designated as the living quarters.

Tickets will only be available at the door and Heritage Malta passports cannot be used.