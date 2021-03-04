Alexis Sanchez struck twice in the second half as Inter beat Parma 2-1 to move six points clear at the top of Serie A on Thursday.

Romelu Lukaku had a role in both the Chilean forward’s goals to give Antonio Conte’s side a sixth consecutive league win.

Inter pull clear of second-placed Milan who were held 1-1 against Udinese on Wednesday with champions Juventus a further four points adrift with a game in hand.

