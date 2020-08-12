Inter forward Alexis Sanchez could miss Monday's Europa League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk as he struggles with a hamstring injury.
The 31-year-old Chile attacker pulled up injured during his side's 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
"Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg," Inter said in a statement on Wednesday.
