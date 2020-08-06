Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on Thursday completed a permanent move to Inter on a three-year contract, bringing an end to his unsuccessful time at Old Trafford.
The 31-year-old Chilean, who had been on loan at Inter this season, signed a contract until June 30, 2023.
Despite missing months through injury, Sanchez came back strong after the coronavirus lockdown, helping lift Antonio Conte’s side to a runners-up finish behind Juventus.
