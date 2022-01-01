Davinson Sanchez snatched a last-gasp winner as Tottenham beat struggling Watford 1-0 to extend Antonio Conte’s unbeaten start on Saturday.

Sanchez broke Watford’s stubborn resistance deep into stoppage-time at Vicarage Road.

The Colombia defender’s header gave Tottenham a fifth win in their last seven Premier League matches.

Conte remains unbeaten after eight league games as the Italian continues to revive a club in turmoil when he was hired to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham move up to fifth place, just two points behind fourth placed north London rivals Arsenal with two games in hand.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta