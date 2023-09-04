Manchester United star Jadon Sancho claimed on Sunday he has been “a scapegoat for a long time” as he hit back at coach Erik ten Hag’s claim he had been dropped because of poor training performances.

The 23-year-old did not travel to London for Sunday’s Premier League match which saw United lose 3-1 to Arsenal.

“Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him,” said United boss Ten Hag after the game.

“You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”

