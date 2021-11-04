Jadon Sancho has been dropped for England’s decisive World Cup qualifiers as Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the squad on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate’s side host Albania on November 12 and travel to San Marino three days later as they look to guarantee their place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester United forward Sancho will be absent from those games after paying the price for his poor form since moving to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the close-season.

Sancho endured social media abuse after missing a penalty during England’s Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat against Italy in July.

