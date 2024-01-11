Jadon Sancho rejoined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday, less than three years since Manchester United paid £73 million ($93 million, 85 million euros) for the England winger.

Sancho had been frozen out at United for most of the season after becoming involved in a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old posted on social media in September that he had been made a "scapegoat" at the club for poor performances after being left out of the matchday squad for a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Sancho has not played a minute for the Red Devils since and been forced to train away from the first team.

Even prior to the breakdown of his relationship with the former Ajax boss, Sancho never lived up to his price tag at Old Trafford.

