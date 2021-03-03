England winger Jadon Sancho hit the winning goal as Borussia Dortmund marched into the semi-finals of the German Cup with a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday.

Sancho slotted home the winner after the visitors launched a counter-attack from their own area in the second half of the quarter-final at Borussia Park.

Dortmund finished with 10 men when midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off in added time for a second booking.

“We fought hard right up to the last minute,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus told Sky.

“That must be our base now, to come on the field with a different energy,” he added, ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

“Not everything is working brilliantly, but we still didn’t concede a goal. That’s very important for us.”

It was a frustrating night for Gladbach head coach Marco Rose against his future employers.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta