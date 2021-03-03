England winger Jadon Sancho hit the winning goal as Borussia Dortmund marched into the semi-finals of the German Cup with a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday.
Sancho slotted home the winner after the visitors launched a counter-attack from their own area in the second half of the quarter-final at Borussia Park.
Dortmund finished with 10 men when midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off in added time for a second booking.
“We fought hard right up to the last minute,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus told Sky.
“That must be our base now, to come on the field with a different energy,” he added, ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
“Not everything is working brilliantly, but we still didn’t concede a goal. That’s very important for us.”
It was a frustrating night for Gladbach head coach Marco Rose against his future employers.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us