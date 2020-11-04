Borussia Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho will be out to silence his critics when his side take on Club Brugge in their third Champions League group game on Wednesday.

While fellow youngsters Erling Braut Haaland and Giovanni Reyna have hogged the headlines in Dortmund this season, 20-year-old winger Sancho has come under fire in recent weeks for an alleged lack of form.

The Englishman has picked up just two assists in his first five Bundesliga games this season, compared to five assists and three goals at the same stage last term.

Critics suggest that Sancho, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, has been distracted by speculation over his future.

“Since his departure from Dortmund didn’t work out, Sancho has been a shadow of his former self,” wrote broadcaster NTV on their website last month.

