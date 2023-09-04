Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United future could be in doubt after he took a swipe at manager Erik ten Hag for saying he had been dropped because of poor training performances.

The 23-year-old, who described himself as a “scapegoat”, did not travel to London for Sunday’s Premier League match at Arsenal, which United lost 3-1.

The England winger was conspicuous by his absence, having come off the bench in United’s first three matches.

Ten Hag had few experienced attacking options at the Emirates, with debutant Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri among the substitutes.

