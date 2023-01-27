Erik ten Hag is set to end Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United exile as the England forward eyes his first appearance in 14 weeks against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round.

Sancho has struggled to reach peak form since moving from Borussia Dortmund and Ten Hag claimed he was not mentally or physically ready to feature for United earlier this season.

The 22-year-old was sent to do an individual fitness programme in the Netherlands rather than travel to the squad’s training camp in Spain during the World Cup last year.

