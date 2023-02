Jadon Sancho’s first goal since September denied managerless Leeds a famous win at Old Trafford as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Sancho has been sidelined for much of the season by fitness issues, but came off the bench to rescue a point and stretch United’s unbeaten run at home to 16 games.

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday following a run of seven league games without a win.

More details on SportsDesk.