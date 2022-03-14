Jadon Sancho is starting to show his true talent following a slow start to life as a Manchester United player, says interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million ($95 million) in July following a protracted pursuit by United but struggled to make an impact under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The England forward, who did not score a goal until November, has been a regular starter under Rangnick, who took over the reins at Old Trafford after Solskjaer was sacked in the same month.

