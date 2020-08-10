Jadon Sancho travelled with Borussia Dortmund to their pre-season training camp on Monday, the day the Bundesliga club's deadline for the England winger's possible transfer to Manchester United expired with the Germans revealing they have increased his salary.

"We plan with Jadon, he will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. The decision is final," said sports director Michael Zorc in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

