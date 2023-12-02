Europe should seek to sanction Israel until it ends genocide in Palestine and stops illegally occupying territory, Moviment Graffiti activist Andre Callus said on Saturday.

He was speaking during a protest organised in solidarity with Palestinians caught in Israel's deadly bombardment of the territory. The demonstration was organised by the group Youth for Palestine with the support of Graffitti.

Callus said while Israel's treatment of Palestinians is condemnable, part of the reason why it has been allowed to continue for decades is because influential global powers like the USA and Europe have continually supported it.

Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg

Citizens must let their governments know that they do not support genocide in Palestine, despite the "deep interests" governments worldwide have, not to intervene, he said.

"As European citizens, we must appeal to Europe not to allow the dark stain of this genocide to happen with our complicity. We must put a stop to it now and treat Israel like the criminal and genocidal state that it is," Callus said.

"Israel is a terrorist state and we should start sanctioning its people, companies and the state itself as long as it continues to colonise and commit genocide in Palestine."

Video: Jonathan Borg

Protestors gathered in front of Parliament on Saturday afternoon and marched down the streets of Valletta, chanting for the liberation of Palestine and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The mid-sized crowd of protestors carried placards depicting images of children emerging from bombed-out buildings and slogans decrying the murder of innocents and the occupation of Palestinian territory by Israel.

They also unfurled a massive Palestinian flag measuring 17 by 9 metres, which was handmade by one Youth for Palestine activist.

Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Christmas Carols blaring from speakers in Valletta were drowned out by chants of 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free', 'cease-fire now' and the enduring 'free free Palestine', as protestors marched in unity among mostly unperturbed shoppers and diners out on the streets of the capital.

Addressing the crowd, Palestinian Ambassador Fadi Hanania noted that while Valletta was already filling up with joyful decorations for Christmas, the children of Gaza will have nothing to celebrate this festive season.

"Unfortunately, the land of Jesus Christ will not be celebrating Christmas this year," he said.

"Santa Clause is not bringing any gifts and the children of Gaza will be left with only sorrow and pain as the Holy Land becomes a cemetery."

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Hanania said it was senseless to see shelling and widespread killing resume in Palestine after a six-day humanitarian pause of hostilities. International support, he added, is key to continuing to pressure Israel to stop this war.

"They let in food and supplies, so first they fed them, then right after they killed them," he said.

"Where is the logic, where is the humanity? Please keep supporting your brothers and sisters because they are tired of living under occupation."

Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg

"Malta please keep insisting on a ceasefire now, enough with the 'pauses', the violence must end and the hostages must be released," Hanania continued.

"Without your effort and solidarity, Palestine will never be free. Gaza needs your attention because over 6,000 people have been killed in the last 15 days alone."

Israel carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza for a second day on Saturday, hitting hundreds of targets, after a week-long truce with Hamas militants collapsed despite international calls for an extension.

The Hamas government said that 240 people had been killed since the pause in hostilities expired early on Friday.

According to the United Nations, an estimated 1.7 million people in Gaza, around 80% of the population, have been displaced by eight weeks of war which have left them short of food, water and other essentials, with their homes destroyed.

The United States government said on Friday that it is prepared to impose a visa ban on Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.