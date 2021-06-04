The Planning Authority's planning commission has refused to sanction the use of a car park on agricultural land adjacent to Gianpula in the limits of Żebbuġ.

In a statement, it said it refused development permission for the transformation of the land into a formal car parking facility as the site was within an agricultural area.

This meant that development would run counter to both the rural policy and objectives outlined in the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development.

The commission agreed with the development management directorate’s conclusion that the carpark could not be considered as an “established use” since 1978 aerial photos clearly showed the site as being an agricultural field.

The authoirty's compliance and enforcement directorate will now ensure that the site is reverted back to its original state.