The Sanctuary of Lourdes is a famous pilgrimage place renowned for its apparitions for the past 150 years.

Visiting Lourdes is to be within a place of faith at the crossroads of nations, languages and cultures. It’s also the opportunity to live a true spiritual and human experience and for those of the Christian faith, it’s a way to live Universal Church experience. Lourdes is a unique place because people from all over the world can meet together and share. In Lourdes, there is a place for each person whatever their situation, state and way of life.

Lourdes welcomes all visitors whatever their budget. Lourdes is the first town for hotel capacity in France after Paris and the wide range of hotels offer very good value for money. The sanctuary is open 24/7. Entry is free.

Lourdes: Medieval and spiritual city in the heart of nature

The castle and its Pyrenean Museum

More than one thousand years of history for this huge stone-built vessel invite visitors to travel through time. At the museum, visitors can discover the history and cultures of French and Spanish Pyrenees throughout far¬ming and pastoralism tools, furniture or even moments of life pieced together.

The Funicular of Pic du Jer

The Pic du Jer, overlooking the city, offers a unique belvedere with a breath-taking view at 360-degree over Lourdes and the Pyrenean summits. With a century-old and charming funicular, inaugurated in 1900, one can climb up to the summit to be in harmony with nature.

The lake of Lourdes

Three kilometres away from the city centre, a huge glacial lake extends over 50 hectares in an extremely pure nature, a source of quietness but also of open-air activities such as walking, mountain biking, fishing or even canoeing. The 18-hole golf course on the southern edge dominates the limpid water of the lake, swings in the heart of the Pyrenees guaranteed. Around the lake, everything is peaceful and protected, a perfect place for a picnic or even an aperitif drink on the huge wooden terrace of the pier with a panoramic view.

High Pyrenees: The heart of South-West France

Lourdes is located in High Pyrenees and enjoys an ideal situation between the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean sea at the frontier with Spain.

The mountains of High Pyrenees offer an incredible and protected diversity of scenery: the natural wealth of Pyrenees National Park, the foaming waterfalls of Cauterets Pont d’Espagne, the Gavarnie Unesco world heritage site, the top of Pic du Midi with its panoramic view over Pyrenees, are so many reasons to discover the surroundings of Lourdes during the summer.

The High Pyrenees are also a cycling and hiking paradise with varied itineraries, from countryside to plains roads and paths, from twisting valleys to high mountain passes.

In winter, families can enjoy winter sports in one of the 10 friendly ski resorts located less than one hour from the airport.

A wellness destination

The High Pyrenees is top for thermal baths with eight thermal and spas centres. Modern and innovative they offer a wide range of spa treatments and wellness products.

Lourdes Pyrenees Airport

Located only 10 minutes from Lourdes in the heart of Pyrenees, the International Airport of Lourdes Pyrénées (LDE) offers the best quality welcome and services both for individual passengers, families or groups. The modern airport terminal has four telescopic gateways and offers fast checking and boarding, dedicated group service and reception desk, PRM assistance, shops, services, direct transfers to Lourdes (shuttle one-way at €2), taxis and rental cars.

Direct flights Malta to Lourdes Pyrenees