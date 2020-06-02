Sand sifting at Ramla Bay in Gozo has been suspended following the laying of eggs there by a loggerhead turtle on Friday night, in the first recorded and confirmed nest in Gozo in 70 years.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the ministry took immediate steps to ensure the nest was surveilled day and night and appealed to visitors to keep their distance from the site.

He said the sand sifting that had been planned for this week to clean the sand from cigarette butts and plastic was suspended because of the circumstances.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the site has been placed under an Emergency Conservation Order to ensure safety for the nest.

The loggerhead turtle played an important role in the marine ecosystem and was globally protected.