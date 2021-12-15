Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra hailed his team’s resilience as the Italian coach celebrated his 100th match at the helm of the Paola club when leading his side to a come-from-behind victory over Gżira United last weekend.

The Paolites were soon on the backfoot when they found themselves a goal down when Maxuell headed Gżira United ahead after six minutes of play.

But gradually Hibernians stepped up their gear and two goals from Jurgen Degabriele and another from the in-form Jake Grech propelled them to a 3-1 win to strengthen their top status in the standings.

“It was a great team performance,” Sanderra told the Times of Malta.

