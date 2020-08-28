Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra has hailed his team’s fighting qualities as the Paolites fans woke up with a huge smile on their face yesterday after watching their team overcome FC Vaduz 2-0 in the first qualifying round of the Europa League at the Rheinpark Stadion.

Jurgen Degabriele was the Paolites hero as the young striker scored a goal in each half to earn his team a deserved victory.

