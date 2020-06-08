Stefano Sanderra will continue as coach of Hibernians for another season, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Italian coach took over the helm of the Paola club in season 2018-19 when he managed to help the team mount a strong title challenge which only saw them being undone in a title decider when they lost to Valletta in a penalty shoot-out.

Last year, the Paolites were again among the teams in the hunt for the league title as when the championhsip was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hibernians were third in the standings, just four points adrift of leaders Floriana with six matches left.

Such consistent run of results have seen the Paolites reconfirm Sanderra for a third successive season and the Italian has agreed to another one-year contract.

Sanderra is currently in Italy after the season was ended prematurely last month but is expected to return next month as the Paolites will start their pre-season preparations ahead of their commitments in the Europa League qualifiers.