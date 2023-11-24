Leon Chetcuti, the son of developer Sandro Chetcuti, has been named the new CEO of the Malta Developer's Association.

Sandro Chetcuti served as the MDA's president until 2021 when he stepped down and was replaced by Michael Stivala.

His son Leon confirmed the news of his new appointment on Facebook, expressing gratitude to the MDA for entrusting him with the role.

Leon Chetcuti was an MDA council member, having obtained the second-most votes during the lobby group's AGM last month. He resigned from the council following his appointment as CEO.

The MDA has not appointed a leadership role outside of its council structure since 2020 when the organisation named former PN MP Marthese Portelli as its first-ever director general. She left the role around a year later.

In comments to Times of Malta, MDA President Michael Stivala said the organisation had been operating without a CEO since Portelli’s departure.

A public call was issued for the post and Chetcuti emerged as the ideal candidate, he said, with the MDA council unanimous agreeing to hire Chetcuti as its CEO.

Stivala said that Chetcuti will play a role in the day-to-day running of the organisation as well as operations, staff management and public consultation.

“I have full confidence in Dr Chetcuti’s insights, foresight and capabilities. Uniquely, he brings both new, young energy as well experience in the property industry to the post,” Stivala said.

“I believe that Dr Chetcuti will bring to the table fresh ideas with a better vision towards a more sustainable future which belies his young age. All of us at MDA look forward to working closely with him.”

A lawyer by profession, Chetcuti describes himself as self-employed in his LinkedIn profile page, which notes that he previously worked as an associate with DF Advocates, specialising in real estate, construction, debt collection and commercial agreements.