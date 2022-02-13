Sandro Debono has been recently honoured by the French government with the title of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his outstanding contribution to arts and culture as a tool to foster Franco-Maltese relations.

The conferment was held at the official residence of the French Ambassador in Malta and presided by Ambassador Agnès von der Mühll.

Debono has been active with national heritage institutions for the past 25 years. He has contributed to and curated major international exhibitions in Malta, Brussels and Italy. He was also the brains behind the rethinking of the National Museum of Fine Arts into Malta’s national community art museum, MUŻA, which he also led as project leader and senior curator. The project was also informed by his PhD thesis presented at University College London.

Debono is the national representative at the European Museum Academy and founding member of We Are Museums Lab, an international platform for museum change-makers and innovators based in Paris. He has recently also joined the international advisory board of the Anchorage Museum, Alaska, the US, besides other advisory roles with companies and start-ups in the cultural heritage and museum industry, particularly in Italy.

Locally, he is a visiting lecturer at the Department of Arts, Open Communities and Adult Education and other University of Malta institutes and departments. He is also culture adviser to the Office of the President of Malta.

His most recent project in Malta includes the co-convening of the international conference ‘MUŻE.X − Shaping Museum Futures’ which brought together close to 50 delegates from Europe, the US and beyond to discuss and debate museum futures.

The conference was held last October.

CAPIONSandro Debono (left) being presented with the award by Ambassador Agnès von der Mühll.