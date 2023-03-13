Sandro Gatt has been promoted to deputy commissioner, four months after Alexandra Mamo vacated the post.

Mamo stepped down from her position, second only to the police commissioner, in November.

Gatt, previously assistant commissioner in charge of major crime and homicide, will now be responsible for investigations and technical support.

The other post of deputy commissioner within the police force is held by Ramon Mercieca. Mercieca was entrusted with police operations in July 2021.

Last month, Times of Malta reported that two out of six assistant police commissioners retired in two months amid concerns about pressure and poor working conditions among the corps.