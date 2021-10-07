Sandro Micallef was re-elected as president of the Malta Sports Journalists Association during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday evening.

Micallef has occupied this role as president for the past four years, and there was no contest during the AGM as he was the only candidate for this post.

While thanking all members for their support, he stated that this will be his final term as president of the Malta Sports Journalists Association because he believes that after eight years at the helm it is in the best interests of the body to have a new leadership to lead the organisation.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta