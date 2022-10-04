Leroy Sane scored twice as Bayern Munich continued their flawless run in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over outclassed Group C rivals Viktoria Plzen.

But Group D leaders Sporting Lisbon paid for goalkeeping errors in a 4-1 defeat at Marseille which gave the French team their first win of the campaign.

Convincing in Milan against Inter and at home against Barcelona, Bayern shrugged off the absence of Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Mueller, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

With nine points, Julian Nagelsmann’s side have almost booked their ticket to the knockout phase, with rivals Inter Milan and Barcelona facing off on Tuesday and next week.

German international Sane struck from a distance after seven minutes past a passive Czech defense, adding a second five minutes after the break.

Between Sane’s two goals, Serge Gnabry added a second on 13 minutes following a counter-attack led by Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka, before Sadio Mane scored Bayern’s third goal after 21 minutes.

