A superb performance from Leroy Sane propelled Bayern Munich to a 2-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan in their first group game on Wednesday.
Sane scored a first-half opener and the German’s attempted pass was turned into his own net by Inter defender Danilo D’Ambrosio in the second period.
Bayern started furiously, with Thomas Mueller — the only survivor from Inter’s 2-0 win over Bayern in the 2010 Champions League final in Madrid — forcing a fingertip save from home goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Sane broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, when he controlled a long pass from Joshua Kimmich, before rounding Onana and rolling the ball into the net.
