Germany winger Leroy Sane has suffered a thigh injury just one month before the World Cup, his club Bayern Munich announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who has impressed this season for Bayern, was injured during his side’s 5-0 Bundesliga win over Freiburg at the weekend.

“Bayern will be without Leroy Sane for the time being,” the German champions said in a statement on Monday, without specifying for how long he would be out of action.

