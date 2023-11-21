Leroy Sane was shown red for lashing out at an opponent as Germany went down 2-0 to Austria in Vienna on Tuesday, continuing their woeful run just six months from hosting Euro 2024.

Goals in each half from Marcel Sabitzer and Christoph Baumgartner, along with Sane’s red after making contact with the face of Austrian defender Phillipp Mwene, compounded a poor night for Julian Nagelsmann’s men.

The red card, Sane’s first in a professional football career spanning more than 400 games, meant Germany were forced to play catch-up for most of the second-half with a man down.

The visitors have now won just three of 11 matches in 2023, a run which claimed the scalp of former coach Hansi Flick, the first sacked coach in Germany history.

