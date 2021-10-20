Leroy Sane struck twice in the second half to inspire Bayern Munich to a 4-0 win at Benfica on Wednesday, as the German giants maintained their perfect record in the Champions League group stage this season.

Bayern have now won three games in three without conceding a goal and have one foot in the next round with a five-point lead at the top of Group E.

The six-time European Cup winners were twice denied the lead by VAR in a hard-fought first hour, before Sane finally broke Benfica’s defences with a fizzing dead-ball strike 20 minutes from time.

