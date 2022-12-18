WH Yachting has recently been appointed the Exclusive Sanlorenzo Dealer for the Maltese Islands. With the positive developments in the yachting industry in Malta over the last few years, Sanlorenzo Spa felt the time was right to have a permanent local presence.

Sanlorenzo was established in Italy over 60 years ago and builds top of the range motor yachts from 22 metres all the way up to 72 metres in length. The philosophy behind the world-renowned brand is to craft tailor-made motor yachts that respect the style and needs of their owners. Each Sanlorenzo is the product of a five-stage customisation process that allows the development of a project centred around the customer’s personalised space.

When asked about the new appointment, Sales Director of WH Yachting, Cassidy Woods was quoted as saying: “We are extremely excited to represent such a prestigious brand in Malta. The reputation of the brand locally is already very strong and we hope to enrich that reputation further and provide the best product with the best service to our esteemed clientele.”

.

Adding to his colleague’s comments, Director of WH Yachting, Michael Hili said that: “With a strong interest both locally and internationally for such a premium brand we are very excited for 2023 as we gear up for the boat show in Dusseldorf in January.“

“Details make perfection, and perfection is not a detail” Leonardo da Vinci

For more information on Sanlorenzo Malta, please contact:

Sanlorenzo Malta

WH Yachting Ltd

118 & 119 Tower Road, Sliema

Malta, SLM 1605

T.+356 2134 3135

M. +356 9933 8880

E. info@sanlorenzomalta.com

W. www.sanlorenzomalta.com