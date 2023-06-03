A group of altar boys from Santa Margerita parish, Sannat, visited an exhibition at the bishop curia’s underground premises, where original manuscripts of Holy Scripture and translations by Pietru Pawl Saydon and the Maltese Biblical Society were on show.

The exhibition formed part of various activities held during ‘Shemà – A Night Enlightened by the Word’ in Victoria’s streets.

The group, taken around by Francesco Pio Attard, could admire original manuscripts of the first translations of the Bible in Maltese by Saydon and the Maltese Biblical Society.