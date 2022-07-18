The feast of St Margerita will be celebrated next Sunday in Sannat. Masses will be said at at 5.30am, 6.15, 7, 8 and 11am and at 5.45pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will preside a pontifical High Mass at 9am and will deliver the homily.

The Missa in Honorem S. Margaritae, by Mro Charles Camilleri, will be performed under the direction of Mro Joseph Debrincat, with the participation of the choir Ulied Margerita.

Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri will lead solemn vespers at 6.30pm, with the participation of the orchestra and singing of the antiphon.

A procession with the saint’s statue, led by Mgr Carmelo Gauci, will leave the parish church at 7.45pm, accompanied by the Santa Margerita Band, under the direction of Mro George Apap.

The hymn, Innu l-Kbir ad unur ta’ Santa Margerita, will be performed with the participation of soprano Georgina Gauci and choirs Ulied Margerita and Fjur tal-Martri Margerita.

La Stella Band will perform a concert on St Margerita Square. Marches by the Ite ad Joseph Band will be held at 9.30pm.

The procession will end with the Eucharistic benediction on the church parvis. Festivities will wrap up with marches performed by the Ite ad Joseph Band at 10.30pm.

Fireworks will be let off throughout the evening by the 15 t’Awwissu Fireworks Factory, Lourdes Fireworks Group and St Mary Fireworks Factory of Qrendi.

All church functions will be transmitted live on the parish community radio Radju Margerita, 96.1FM, and also live streamed online at: https://www.facebook. com/ParroccaSantaMargeritaSannat.