The feast of Santa Margerita will be celebrated in Sannat on Sunday, July 23. As a prelude to the festivities, a feast for children was held last Saturday, July 15.

The demonstration, with the participation of the Santa Margerita band, started from near the MUSEUM centre and proceeded to the square in front of the church, where they welcomed a new statue of Santa Margerita by Gozitan artist Paul Aquilina. It was blessed by archpriest Michael Curmi. Afterwards, Fr Curmi celebrated Mass for children.

In the evening, Mgr Renato Borg celebrated special Mass for couples who are celebrating their wedding anniversary and those who are preparing for their wedding in the coming months. After Mass, certificates were presented to couples who successfully finished the marriage preparation course.