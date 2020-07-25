The feast of St Margerita will be celebrated in Sannat tomorrow. Bishop George Bugeja OFM will lead Pontifical Mass at 9am. Fr Michael Camilleri OP will deliver the panegyric. Music will be under the direction of Mro Joseph Debrincat, with the participation of the choir Ulied Margerita.

Mgr Anton Mizzi will lead sung vespers at 6.15pm.

A pilgrimage with the saint’s statue, led by Mgr Mizzi, will leave the parish church at 7pm, accompanied by Santa Margerita Band.

The hymn, Innu l-Kbir ad unur ta’ Santa Margerita, will be performed with the participation of soprano Georgina Gauci and choir. The pilgrimage will end with Eucharistic Benediction.

All church functions will be transmitted live on the parish community radio Radju Margerita, 96.1FM, and also live streamed on the Facebook Page www.facebook.com/ParoccaSantaMargeritaSannat/ and Youtube Chanel www.youtube.com/channel/UCmlqoULpEINSjyZ0kBtTRtQ.