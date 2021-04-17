The parish community of Sannat participated fully in the Easter celebrations through the parish’s live-streaming or Radju Margerita. According to archpriest Michael Curmi, the celebrations had a good following.

He said it was not easy for parishioners not to be physically present for the celebrations and it was also not easy for the clergy to celebrate in front of an empty church.

Fr Curmi thanked all volunteers for their services and urged all those who did not take a bottle of holy water yet to collect a bottle from the church.

Meanwhile, work has started on the cleaning of the two large chandeliers on both sides of the church. They were lowered unto a scaffolding to be cleaned and later fixed with an electric winch to make it easier to be cleaned more often during the year.

The liturgical feast of St Margaret in Sannat is celebrated on July 20.

The two large chandeliers lowered to be cleaned.