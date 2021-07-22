Mgr Anton Mizzi, of Santa Margerita parish, Sannat, was recently appointed member of the Cathedral Chapter by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma.

During the appointment ceremony, cathedral archpriest Mgr Joseph Sultana read the bishop’s proclamation by which Mgr Mizzi was elected Coadjutor Monsignor to Mgr George Tabone, who for many years offered his services at the cathedral parish.

After the proclamation, the Te Deum was sung and this was followed by Holy Eucharist Benediction.