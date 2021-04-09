The unique earthenware statue of Saint Andrew which stands on the parvis of Sannat parish church has just been restored by Renzo Muscat. The origin of the statue, made of earthenware (fuħħar), is unknown. It is thought that the statue dates back to around 1890, but there are no records at the parish archives which show who sculpted it or who commissioned the statue.

Saint Andrew is one of six statues that adorn the church. It is the only one made of earthenware; the others, Saints Peter, Paul, Thomas and Joseph were sculpted in stone by Laurence Attard of Żebbuġ (Malta), between 1990 and 1991. The statue of the Assumption of Our Lady was sculpted in Gozitan stone by Wistin Camilleri in 1973, when he was 80 years old.