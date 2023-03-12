SIRENS 2

Sano 45, 85

STA LUCIA 1

Blie Bah 11

SIRENS

A. Cassar, G. Camilleri, K. Sano, R. Tachikawa, S. Cipriott-5 (90 D. Zarb), A. Borg, J. Walker, A. Vaikaninah, R. Correa-6.5 (88 R. Sessegnon), I. Kolev, D. Jackson.

STA LUCIA

D. Ciappara, L. Fonseca, N. Pulis, R. Bairam, K. Nwoko, A. Bah (87 M. Alba), D. Xuereb-6 (77 J. Carbone), J. Pisani, Y Terzi, R. Hehedosh.

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Tachikawa, Xuereb, Terzi, Camilleri, Kolev, Correa.

BOV Player of the match Riccardo Correa (Sirens).

Kei Sano pushed Sirens towards achieving mathematical certainty of Premier League survival after netting a well-taken double to see off rivals Sta Lucia at the National Stadium.

