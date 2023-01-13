Sirens reached the FA Trophy last 16 after successfully negotiating their way past a tricky tie against Mqabba with a close 1-0 win.
After a cagey opening, both sides had their first clear sight of goal within a minute of each other.
First, Petar Kanzurov tested Andrea Cassar with a dipping shot which bounced just in front of the Sirens goalkeeper.
On the other side, Rei Tachikawa went close with a thumping 22-metre shot that went just wide.
Mqabba were neat and precise in their build-up in contrast to Sirens who were laborious, allowing their opponents to work back and get men behind the ball.
