The 74th edition of the popular Festival di Sanremo kicks off on February 6 for five days of music and spectacle.

The festival, broadcast live on Rai 1, will be compèred once again by Amadeus, who is also the event’s artistic director, together with a number of co-hosts, including singers Marco Mengoni ‒ who won last year’s edition ‒ and Giorgia, dancer and TV host Lorella Cuccarini and showman Fiorello.

Thirty artists are taking part: 27 established singers and another three who placed in the top three spots in Sanremo Giovani 2023.

Among the more well-known names are Alessandra Amoroso, Annalisa, Diodato, Emma, Fiorella Mannoia, Il Volo, Irama, Mahmood, Loredana Berté, Negramaro, The Kolors, Ricchi e Poveri, and Renga and Nek, who will perform as a duet.

Special guests this year include actors John Travolta and Russell Crowe, dancer Roberto Bolle, deejays Bob Sinclar and Gigi d’Agostino, pianist Giovanni Allevi and singer Eros Ramazzotti.

The festival’s winner, who will be announced on February 10, will go on to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, in May.