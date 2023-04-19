Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is holding an architectural and historical tour of San Anton Palace on Saturday to reveal its vernacular passive environmental strategies, climate-specific strategies developed over centuries to provide comfort using available building materials and traditional techniques.

During the private tour, Amber Wismayer, the founder of AW Studio and Architecture Design, will talk about the palace’s origins in 1620 and its development over the last 400 years. The palace’s systems of traditional passive cooling/heating, as well as recent retrofitting.

FAA has teamed up with the Sustainable Regeneration of Built Heritage (SRBH) initiative to organise these tours, which will be held at 2, 3 and 4pm. Booking is recommended. One should arrive 15 minutes before one's allocated time.

List your membership card no with your booking here. The public can enrol here.